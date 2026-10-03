Halaster… ever really went away?

If returning Halaster the Mad to Undermountain upsets you, blame the players at the D&D Open.
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 19, 2016
@mikemearls He ever really went away? ;}
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 19, 2016
You tell me, o master of Faerun! https://t.co/rQYGincEtn
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 19, 2016
@mikemearls Heh. That wizard has faked his own death so often he got MYSTRA confused. ;} If he was just a little saner, we'd be in trouble.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 19, 2016
@mikemearls True story: Running the Realms home campaign years back. Couldn't get Sean Connery to play Halaster, so co-opted my Dad. Who …
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 19, 2016
@mikemearls …scared my players utterly by humming and trying on bowties for twenty minutes, at the gaming table. They kept waiting for…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 19, 2016
@mikemearls …an explosion that never came.
Or perhaps 'twould be better to say: hasn't come YET. ;}
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 19, 2016