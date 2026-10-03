Halaster… ever really went away?

If returning Halaster the Mad to Undermountain upsets you, blame the players at the D&D Open. — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 19, 2016

@mikemearls He ever really went away? ;} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 19, 2016

You tell me, o master of Faerun! https://t.co/rQYGincEtn — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 19, 2016

@mikemearls Heh. That wizard has faked his own death so often he got MYSTRA confused. ;} If he was just a little saner, we'd be in trouble. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 19, 2016

@mikemearls True story: Running the Realms home campaign years back. Couldn't get Sean Connery to play Halaster, so co-opted my Dad. Who … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 19, 2016

@mikemearls …scared my players utterly by humming and trying on bowties for twenty minutes, at the gaming table. They kept waiting for… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 19, 2016