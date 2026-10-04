@ryannims @Wizards_DnDQuestion about Eldritch Invocations: can Agonizing Blast & Repelling Blast stack (i.e. 1d10 +CHA +10′ knock-back?) yes they stack
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 27, 2016
@ryannims @Wizards_DnDQuestion about Eldritch Invocations: can Agonizing Blast & Repelling Blast stack (i.e. 1d10 +CHA +10′ knock-back?) yes they stack
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 27, 2016
One thought on “Can Agonizing Blast & Repelling Blast stack?”
Don’t forget eldritch spear, add 300ft range to your 1d10+CHA and knockback.