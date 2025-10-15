@GHavenRhow will Green Flame Blade work with a polearm master bladelock? Cantrip, attack, then bonus action with halberd blunt end?
don't have book with me, but unless the feat requires you to take the attack action it should work
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 14, 2015
2 thoughts on “Green-Flame Blade with Polearm master feat”
To those wondering the feat states that you may take a bonus action to make a melee attack with the opposite end of the weapon. I would say that because it states: bonus action, that means we are good to go based on Mike’s statement of, “required attack action.” a bonus action does not = an attack action.
Na, the feat requires you to take the attack action to be able to take the bonus action. So no go.