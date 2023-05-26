Great Weapon Fighting + Battlemaster’ Sweeping Attack: may I reroll the 1 and 2 of the superiority die?

@JeremyECrawford Great Weapon Fighting and Battlemaster' Sweeping Attack: may I reroll the 1 and 2 of the superiority die? — Matteo Gama Galli (@Il_Gama) April 22, 2018

Great Weapon Fighting works only with the damage dice of the qualifying weapon. #DnD https://t.co/Aj22UfGiet — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 23, 2018

What if you’ve got a weird situation like a greatsword flametongue or frostbrand? Still only the 2d6 from the greatsword? Those are weapons. Their dice are affected. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 23, 2018