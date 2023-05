So if you're a Cleric > Wizard, you do not benefit from Wizard ritual casting that allows them to cast without having the spell prepared?

The wizard's Ritual Casting feature has no relevance to any other class you might have, since that feature lets you cast wizard rituals that are in your spellbook. #DnD https://t.co/xvJg5MXyae

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2018