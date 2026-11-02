Ghosts of Dragonspear Castle, should I up the monster count or just give them more encounters?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Running Ghosts of Dragonspear Castle for a party of 6, should I up the monster count or just give them more encounters?

Either or both, if they seem to be having too easy a time.Ghosts of Dragonspear Castle is a D&D Next preview and mini-campaign comprised of four thrilling adventures, designed to advance characters from 1st level to 10th level. The book also contains everything a Dungeon Master needs to run the adventures, including D&D Next game rules developed during the massive public playtest, monster statistics, spell descriptions, magic item descriptions, and background information on the coastal town of Daggerford, where the campaign is based.

Against the backdrop of the Sundering, brave adventurers must protect the town of Daggerford against an insidious foreign threat while forging alliances, exploring dungeons, and battling monsters. The action moves from the Lizard Marsh to the orc-infested hills, finally culminating in a deadly altercation amid the crumbling ruins of the legendary Dragonspear Castle.

Ghosts of Dragonspear Castle includes pre-generated D&D Next characters, as well as rules for advancing these characters up to level 10. The book also includes the winning character sheet from our recent contest. https://t.co/Kofvp2i98u

— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 17, 2016