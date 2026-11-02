@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls Any tips for running a campaign with 1 pc? Something different since the player pool is small lately.
— Vincent Hamilton (@hv1hj) June 14, 2016
I'd focus on investigation and interaction, keeping combat to a minimum and erring on the side of simplicity/ease. https://t.co/62ijIm5ryX
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 14, 2016
@hv1hjSo something like a game of political intrigue, or some type of mystery could be fitting for it? yup – think a Sherlock Holmes style campaign
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 14, 2016
@HCCummings @hv1hj @ChrisPerkinsDnDCity-based campaigns seem ideal for this. agreed!
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 14, 2016