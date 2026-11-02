@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls Any tips for running a campaign with 1 pc? Something different since the player pool is small lately. — Vincent Hamilton (@hv1hj) June 14, 2016

I'd focus on investigation and interaction, keeping combat to a minimum and erring on the side of simplicity/ease. https://t.co/62ijIm5ryX — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 14, 2016