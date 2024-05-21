@pWallyC @gregbilslandFor lvl5 PCs continuing on from LMoP and into the Hoard of the Dragon Queen, how hard is it to scale the monsters. you could also simply start with chapter 4 of the adventure and play from there.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 1, 2014
2 thoughts on “From Phandelver to Dragon Queen”
Another option if you want to play from Greenest , is to arm the kobolds with crossbows and keep them at range, and arm The half dragon with better armor and a magic item. Also the Dragon could actually make it interesting too, Scenes 2,3,4 require stealth and subterfuge more than hp and ac. Also add cool encounters… dont mire your self in the railroad version.
Clever Alex
Aye this is a good advice.