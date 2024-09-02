Free Elemental Evil Player’s Companion!

Heroes! Elemental Evil Campaign has begun!

Now you can start to create your new characters for Princes of the Apocalypse adventure for FREE, here you can find the Elemental Evil Player’s Companion download:

http://www.rpgnow.com/product/145542/Elemental-Evil-Players-Companion-5e?affiliate_id=237976

The Elemental Evil Player’s Companion provides everything players need to build a character that is tied directly into the Elemental Evil storyline.

New Race options include:

Aarakocra

Deep gnome

Genasi

Goliath

New amazing spells that put the elements directly at your command as:

Control flames

Gust

the famous Aganazzar’ s scorcher

s scorcher Maximilian’s earthen grasp

Epic Snilloc’s snowball swarm

snowball swarm Melf’s minute meteors

Abi-Dalzim’s horrid wilting

The Elemental Evil Player’s Companion, was original designed by Richard Baker, Robert J. Schwalb and Stephen Schubert, with additional design and development by Wizards D&D R&D. The cover features a fantastic illustration by Raymond Swanland.