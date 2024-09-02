Heroes! Elemental Evil Campaign has begun!
Now you can start to create your new characters for Princes of the Apocalypse adventure for FREE, here you can find the Elemental Evil Player’s Companion download:
http://www.rpgnow.com/product/145542/Elemental-Evil-Players-Companion-5e?affiliate_id=237976
The Elemental Evil Player’s Companion provides everything players need to build a character that is tied directly into the Elemental Evil storyline.
New Race options include:
- Aarakocra
- Deep gnome
- Genasi
- Goliath
New amazing spells that put the elements directly at your command as:
- Control flames
- Gust
- the famous Aganazzar’s scorcher
- Maximilian’s earthen grasp
- Epic Snilloc’s snowball swarm
- Melf’s minute meteors
- Abi-Dalzim’s horrid wilting
The Elemental Evil Player’s Companion, was original designed by Richard Baker, Robert J. Schwalb and Stephen Schubert, with additional design and development by Wizards D&D R&D. The cover features a fantastic illustration by Raymond Swanland.
“Disclaimer: For safe utilization of elemental magic, remember the following guidelines. You can drink water but not fire. You can breathe air but not earth. You can walk on earth but not on water (unless you have the right pair of boots or spell). You can do a lot of things with fire, but almost all of them are bad ideas.”
2 thoughts on “Free Elemental Evil Player’s Companion!”
Really seems like an oversight to have no cleric spells at all included. Great to see the new content though
Mighty Colin,
Master Mearls talk about Cleric spells in his ono of his last tweets https://twitter.com/mikemearls/status/575428688327524353