Ed’s Forgotten Realms maps

@TobbunAs map making is both an art and a science, how accurate would you say the general maps of Faerûn are? Overall (as in, big features) just fine for 1st and 2nd. 3rd had some weird "projection" problems that, in-setting, I consider the..
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 2, 2016
@Tobbun …maps miss ruins, small thorps, hamlets, and villages (allowing any DM to easily add their own). See DM's Guild for MoreVoloAhead!
@Tobbun …result of cartographers in big cities just eliminating lots of wilderland (e.g. Lands of the Lion). In FINE local detail, most…
