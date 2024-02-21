Baldur’s Gate library

@MTBlack2567 Both @StevenESchendHi Ed! Did anyone ever compile a list of books titles you might find in a typical Realms library? and I made up lists for what was on the shelves in rooms in the Baldur’s Gate games. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 19, 2016

@MTBlack2567 I also did some DRAGON articles, but they vanished into the maw of TSR’s Office Bag of Holding and haven’t been seen since. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 19, 2016

You can find this books here:

http://baldursgate.wikia.com/wiki/Books