@ChrisPerkinsDnD Please Help. Running my first campaign. One player is my old DM, other players are brand new, how can I make it fun for all
— Dan Welch (@rollinwrath) April 13, 2015
Your DM-turned-player should be sympathetic, so focus on the new players and make sure they have a fun experience. https://t.co/aVEAP5Nq8p
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 14, 2015
One thought on “First campaign tip”
Agreed, focus not eh players that have not played as much or run a game. Most former GMs will fall into the “rules lawyer position”, leverage them if you find a snag in your storyline.