“@TheMarknight: @ChrisPerkinsDnD working on a boar totem for the barbarian. Thoughts? First aspect: if you move more than half your speed while raging a

successful attack will either knock and enemy prone or push him 10 feet if it fails a strength check. DC is profStr bonus.

Second Aspect: Your successful hits while raging deal your rage bonus in bleed damage each turn until the enemy is healed or makes a DC 8profStr bonus Constitution check.

Third Aspect: You gain resistance to all damage and lower non-magical damage by an additional 3 while raging. While below 50% life, all your attacks deal additional damage equal to your proficiency bonus.pic.twitter.com/Fjf4hdQPhm” Props for "bleed damage." 👌

— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 7, 2015