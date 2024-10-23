Feat Sharpshooter vs prone target

  1. This really just sounds like his version of, “It’s not a glitch, it’s a feature.” The way I see it, and the way that it logistically makes sense, is that it gives a ranged attacked disadvantage for the same reasons that a target with half or three-quarters cover would give said attacker a disadvantage. Because of that, I personally would not give disadvantage, nor advantage, to a ranged attacker with the Sharpshooter feat against a prone target. I simply feel like it was something that was overlooked when making the rules. In the end, the rules are just a guide for how to play, not the law, so remember to have fun, and that the GM always has the final say!

