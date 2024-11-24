Can the knock back granted by open hands flurry of blows be used to push the target vertically?

Pushing someone away requires the whole move to be away from you. A diagonal push works. Vertical doesn't. #DnD https://t.co/5l2tNgKAPH — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 24, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @Vo1kain vertical is away but most dnd games kinda ignore it for simplicity. I'd rule sure you can push up if you're prone — Megan McVey (@ShadowRadiance) August 24, 2016

@ShadowRadiance @Vo1kain Vertical is only away if the creature is on top of you. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 24, 2016