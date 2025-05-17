Favourite adventures

@ChrisPerkinsDnD What are your favorite 3E published adventures? (It’s okay to include yours!)
— Alphastream (@Alphastream) May 23, 2015
Excluding adventures from DUNGEON magazine, my 3E faves are FORGE OF FURY and RED HAND OF DOOM. https://t.co/QNHxcX0TdQ
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 23, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Including DUNGEON magazine what is your favorute 3e adventure?
— jason smith (@trab89) May 23, 2015
Today, I'm going to say THE LICH QUEEN'S BELOVED, from issue 100 of DUNGEON magazine. Just cuz. https://t.co/D065Ps2PY0
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 23, 2015