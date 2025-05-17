Warlock specific beats general

Oh Wize Zoltar, I have a conundrum re: Book of Ancient Secrets invocation.

After the initial 2 rituals (which can be selected from any class’ spell list), are the only rituals that a warlock is able to copy into his Tome those from the warlock’s spell list?

RAW seems a bit ambiguous: “On your adventures, you can add other ritual spells to your Book of Shadows. When you find such a spell, you

can add it to the book if the spell’s level is equal to or

less than half your warlock level (rounded up) and if you

can spare the time to transcribe the spell.” It explicitly lists 2 limitations there and fails to limit which class list the rituals can come from. The sole mention of list limitation in the ability description is from the first half, wherein it establishes no limitation: “Choose two 1st-level spells that have the ritual tag from ANY class’s spell list.” (PHB, p. 110)

As a player, this ‘specific-beats-general’ (SBG) seems open and shut. However, my DM (justifiably) pointed out a *different* SBG when it comes to scrolls: “If the spell is on your class’s spell list, you can use an action to read the scroll and cast its spell without having to provide any of the spell’s components. Otherwise, the scroll is unintelligible.” (DMG, p. 200).

Does this only apply to scrolls or to enemy spellbooks as well?

We all know SBG but what happens when it’s S v S?

tl;dr – My warlock has smitten several evil wizards and taken their spellbooks wherein there are spells with the ritual tag but that are not on the warlock spell list. She has also gained several scrolls of spells with the ritual tag. Can she copy them into her Tome by virtue of the “ritual” tag?

Supreme Kurt

In SBG question scrolls are general rules for all magic classes while warlock book of ancient secrets is specific rule only for your class.

So, I’d rule that your warlock can copy any spell from any class’s spell list.

