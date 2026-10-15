@TheEdVerse Following up on our discussion of Faerunian smallclothes, do you mean something like this? [1/2] pic.twitter.com/xAjIlP5Iyz
— sno4wy (@sno4wy) May 3, 2016
@sno4wy Construction: dead-on. However, cloth is long enough soit hangs down over crotch in front (covering "the pouch") and over the behind
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 4, 2016
It seems that these things would be rather awkward to wear underneath leather or plate armor. Do they go without? https://t.co/zEnGaF096T
— sno4wy (@sno4wy) May 4, 2016