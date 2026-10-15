@TheEdVerse Following up on our discussion of Faerunian smallclothes, do you mean something like this? [1/2] pic.twitter.com/xAjIlP5Iyz — sno4wy (@sno4wy) May 3, 2016

@sno4wy Construction: dead-on. However, cloth is long enough soit hangs down over crotch in front (covering "the pouch") and over the behind — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 4, 2016