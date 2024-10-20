Extra Attack: can I make one attack on my turn and then ready the second attack?

@JeremyECrawford Rules question. I have extra attack. Can I make 1 attack on my turn and then ready the second attack to happen later? — MattScoville (@MattScoville) August 2, 2016

Fey Ancestry benefits any saving throw meant to stop an elf from suffering the charmed condition. #DnD https://t.co/A5KGj8vVvp — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 2, 2016

@looneysquash I would have thought the problem was that you can’t take two actions in one turn, and Attack and Ready are each actions. That issue would kick in if Extra Attack could be used with any action other than Attack. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 2, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Can you ready the Attack action, and gain the benefits of Extra Attack when the trigger occurs? — Justin Yanes (@Jyuasnteisn) August 2, 2016

@looneysquashBut can’t you Ready the Attack action (taking no other action), and then use Extra Attack with it when it triggers? Take a look at the text of Extra Attack. It's confined to your turn. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 2, 2016

@JeremyECrawford seems like readying cantrip better then attacking then. since cantrip throws more attacks. seems logical to allows extra. — Luc Charette (@DnDPaladin) August 2, 2016