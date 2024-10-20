@JeremyECrawford Just started DnD 5e. Do I need to ready my Shield spell to use it as a reaction later in the round? — Vanilla Gorilla (@TheVnlaGorilla) August 24, 2016

If an effect, like the shield spell or an opportunity attack, lets you use your reaction, you don't Ready it. #DnD https://t.co/zYMUxIclHW — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 24, 2016