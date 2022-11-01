Evocation wizard casts Storm Sphere and uses Sculpt Spell on ally in effect…

Evo. wiz casts Storm Sphere and uses Sculpt Spell on ally in effect. Ally succeed on future saves while remaining in sphere?

Sculpt Spells is used the turn you cast a spell and is intended to affect only saves made that turn. But RAW, it works on all the saves #DnD https://t.co/2MYLIL1tqb

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 12, 2017