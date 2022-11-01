Evo. wiz casts Storm Sphere and uses Sculpt Spell on ally in effect. Ally succeed on future saves while remaining in sphere?
— Eric Green (@quadhund) June 12, 2017
Sculpt Spells is used the turn you cast a spell and is intended to affect only saves made that turn. But RAW, it works on all the saves #DnD https://t.co/2MYLIL1tqb
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 12, 2017
One thought on “Evocation wizard casts Storm Sphere and uses Sculpt Spell on ally in effect…”
It specific says that only the saves of the original spells are affected.