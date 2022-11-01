@JeremyECrawford Can Detect Magic reveals Disguise Self? If yes, it only reveals presence of "magic" or even an aura of illusion school? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) June 27, 2017

Detect magic can detect the presence of any spell, unless a spell is cloaked by something like Nystul's magic aura. #DnD https://t.co/d8OgjE5jvX — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 27, 2017

Nystul's can cloak an so detect magic can't see it at all? — Nathaniel Kreiman (@NKreim) June 27, 2017