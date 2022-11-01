@JeremyECrawford Can Detect Magic reveals Disguise Self? If yes, it only reveals presence of "magic" or even an aura of illusion school?
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) June 27, 2017
Detect magic can detect the presence of any spell, unless a spell is cloaked by something like Nystul's magic aura. #DnD https://t.co/d8OgjE5jvX
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 27, 2017
Nystul's can cloak an so detect magic can't see it at all?
— Nathaniel Kreiman (@NKreim) June 27, 2017
Nystul's magic aura can, indeed, make something magical appear to be nonmagical. See the spell's description. #DnD https://t.co/02Ewi8eivO
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 27, 2017