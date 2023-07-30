Every six months or so, I see discussions pop up defending Critical Role from people saying it “isn’t real D&D”

Every six months or so, I see discussions pop up defending CR from people saying it “isn’t real D&D”. (Mind you, I don’t see most of the instigating statements, which might mean I have the right people muted…?) Regardless, the whole premise of this argument is hilarious to me. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 12, 2019

First off, who are you to define what is real D&D? What makes your narrow, personal experience so unilaterally qualified to make that judgement regarding a game that is designed to create wholly unique experiences at every table? — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 12, 2019

Second off, if it isn’t how YOU play D&D, that’s completely awesome! There are SO many ways to play, and our game is in no means an instruction manual. If there are elements of it you like, feel free to incorporate them! If not, then hells yeah, make your games uniquely your own. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 12, 2019

The kind of games I run are based on my life experience of playing and GMing for maaany different people and friends over the years, and I still tailor elements toward each group’s specific personalities and interests. Some are RP heavy, some Dungeon Delve heavy, some a mix. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 12, 2019

CR’s group is a narrative-loving party of people who live a life of playing characters as actors. We’ve been that way since playing at home, and it’s only gotten better as our friendships grew closer, and our comfort to explore stories together deepened. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 12, 2019

Now, expecting a table to start there, GM AND players, is setting yourself up for disappointment and is fundamentally preventing you from creating what could be your own amazing, completely different and more incredible experience with the friends there. I’ve spoken on this lots. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 12, 2019

Thirdly, every time I see someone shouting “It’s all scripted!” or “They rehearse story beats!”, etc… all I can say is Thank You for the astronomical compliment. I may be a bundle of insecurities, but those always pick me up. <3 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 12, 2019

Overall, I guess I’m just saying not to worry yourselves over it. I know the urge to stand up for something you like, but their opinion has literally no bearing on your happiness. It only feeds the fire of needlessly tense discourse. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 12, 2019