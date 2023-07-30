Every six months or so, I see discussions pop up defending Critical Role from people saying it “isn’t real D&D”

3 thoughts on “Every six months or so, I see discussions pop up defending Critical Role from people saying it “isn’t real D&D”

  1. The only problem I’ve got with Critical Role really isn’t even with Critical Role. It is with some of the rabid fans. It’s frustrating when someone finds it and then thinks my home table will be just like it and then starts almost attacking me on why it isn’t the same.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.