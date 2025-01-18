Evard’s Black Tentacles are unclear to me. Can I get some answers?

  1. Sparkiebrat says:

    Unusual situation I know… If Evard’s black tentacles is cast on the deck of a ship moving 20 feet per round, spell says its on the ground – does the spell move with the deck of the ship or hold its position in relation to the earth?

