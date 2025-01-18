Evard’s Black Tentacles are unclear to me. Can I get some answers?

@P_Hataway @mattcolville For you, what is unclear about the spell? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2016

@P_Hatawaya few things actually: if the creature makes the save, does it avoid both the damage and the restraint? Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2016

@JeremyECrawford in other words, does the spell save occur the turn the spell is cast, if there is a creature within its area of affect? — Jaron P. Hataway (@P_Hataway) December 13, 2016

Does creating an area of effect on someone mean they entered it? See Sage Advice Compendium (look for "Evard"): https://t.co/WWVq6Y8bNj #DnD https://t.co/ww5tuueWmc — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2016