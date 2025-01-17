Is there a way for a Monk to have an animal companion?

@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnDIs there a way for a Monk (,or any class for that matter,) to have an animal companion? *sans multiclassing, there a way for a class other than ranger, druid or wizard to have an animal partner?
— Mathew Michalak (@Trogaf) February 2, 2017
Animal Companion—use a spell/feature that gives you one (player controlled), or get one to join you via skills/roleplay (DM purview) #DnD https://t.co/DE2kx3GcCh
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 2, 2017
@armando_doval @Trogafby DM discretion I think he means letting player invest time, money and Animal Handling proficiency to tame a beast Precisely.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 2, 2017
Your monk could buy a cat. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/v32qlcBTps
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 2, 2017