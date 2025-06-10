Errata errata

Addressing a nuance in the PH errata: the rule lets melee weapon attacks use unarmed strikes, despite those strikes not being weapons.
@corymacdonald It's in the errata document: "Instead of using a weapon to make a melee weapon attack, you can use an unarmed strike …"
@corymacdonald Haha, all right. I just want to make sure people are seeing what's in the new text. I know it's a nuance one could miss.
