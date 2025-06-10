Errata errata

Addressing a nuance in the PH errata: the rule lets melee weapon attacks use unarmed strikes, despite those strikes not being weapons. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 10, 2015

@corymacdonald It's in the errata document: "Instead of using a weapon to make a melee weapon attack, you can use an unarmed strike …" — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 11, 2015