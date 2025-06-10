Druid’s no-metal rule

@ChrisPerkinsDnD A friend of mine has trouble with Druids' no-metal rule. Are metal weapons exempt, or do they need, like, wooden scimitars? — Miracle Alex (@NonagonNonsense) June 12, 2015

See the PLAYER'S HANDBOOK. The no-metal rule applies to armor and shields, and druids are proficient with scimitars. https://t.co/3XbIMKbMtS — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 12, 2015