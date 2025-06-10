Druid’s no-metal rule

@ChrisPerkinsDnD A friend of mine has trouble with Druids' no-metal rule. Are metal weapons exempt, or do they need, like, wooden scimitars?
— Miracle Alex (@NonagonNonsense) June 12, 2015
See the PLAYER'S HANDBOOK. The no-metal rule applies to armor and shields, and druids are proficient with scimitars. https://t.co/3XbIMKbMtS
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 12, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @NonagonNonsense what's the official stance on wooden/leather replacements for plate/scale/splint? #DND #dnd5e
— Dave Pruner (@ThemDave) June 12, 2015
Your campaign, your rules. https://t.co/Mr4RTy9m23
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 13, 2015