Episode 03 – Acquisitions Incorporated The Series

Download the dungeon map to follow along ► http://bit.ly/Acq_Inc-Horn_Enclave

Acq Inc is:
Omin Dran, half elf Cleric. Founder and CEO.
Played by Jerry Holkins, Penny Arcade

Jim Darkmagic, human Wizard. Famous magician.
Played by Mike Krahulik, Penny Arcade

Binwin Bronzebottom, dwarf fighter/barbarian. Bouncer.
Played by Scott Kurtz, Toonhound Studios

Viari, human rogue. Intern.
Played by Patrick Rothfuss, The Kingkiller Chronicles

Dungeon Master
Played by Chris Perkins, Wizards of the Coast

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