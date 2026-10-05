Episode 03 – Acquisitions Incorporated The Series

Download the dungeon map to follow along ► http://bit.ly/Acq_Inc-Horn_Enclave
@ChrisPerkinsDnDJim Darkmagic is casting spells appropriate for his level. Also, he’s an awesomancer. what level are the guys in the new series anyway? Just curious! 🙂
— Megs (@megaria) June 22, 2016
They are 8th level. https://t.co/QA3En2TEBC
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 22, 2016
Acq Inc is:
Omin Dran, half elf Cleric. Founder and CEO.
Played by Jerry Holkins, Penny Arcade
Jim Darkmagic, human Wizard. Famous magician.
Played by Mike Krahulik, Penny Arcade
Binwin Bronzebottom, dwarf fighter/barbarian. Bouncer.
Played by Scott Kurtz, Toonhound Studios
Viari, human rogue. Intern.
Played by Patrick Rothfuss, The Kingkiller Chronicles
Dungeon Master
Played by Chris Perkins, Wizards of the Coast