Episode 03 – Acquisitions Incorporated The Series

Download the dungeon map to follow along ► http://bit.ly/Acq_Inc-Horn_Enclave

@ChrisPerkinsDnDJim Darkmagic is casting spells appropriate for his level. Also, he’s an awesomancer. what level are the guys in the new series anyway? Just curious! 🙂 — Megs (@megaria) June 22, 2016

Acq Inc is:

Omin Dran, half elf Cleric. Founder and CEO.

Played by Jerry Holkins, Penny Arcade

Jim Darkmagic, human Wizard. Famous magician.

Played by Mike Krahulik, Penny Arcade

Binwin Bronzebottom, dwarf fighter/barbarian. Bouncer.

Played by Scott Kurtz, Toonhound Studios

Viari, human rogue. Intern.

Played by Patrick Rothfuss, The Kingkiller Chronicles

Dungeon Master

Played by Chris Perkins, Wizards of the Coast