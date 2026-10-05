Can you change the Control Flame’s color to sunlight?

@mikemearls Control Flame says you can change the flame's color. Does this mean if you changed it to sunlight drow are at a disadvantage?
— Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) May 4, 2016
No, color isn't what differentiates sunlight from other types of light. https://t.co/KRB5FYGLEW
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 4, 2016
@Mazoshi1987What does then just for curiosity’s sake? only effects that specifically say sunlight – we control them pretty tightly since they are so deadly vs. undead, drow
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 4, 2016
A spell produces sunlight only if the spell's description specifically refers to sunlight. #DnD https://t.co/mUNC1fJXON
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 9, 2016