Elemental Evil Clerics and Monks

@maxximenezI’m surprised at the lack of cleric support in the elemental supplement. Some of the spells would fit tempest clerics well. we're taking it slow with clerics – much easier to do some more testing and add spells later
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 10, 2015
@maxximenezI assume the same goes for elemental monks? I found their lack of attention conspicuous. Will we see more in future UA articles? yeah, we're being *very* careful especially early on. hard-learned mistake from past editions.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 10, 2015