Eldritch Blast can’t cast on objects, how do you justify this with flavour?

  1. Alex Franklin says:

    Here’s how I’d justify it flavor-wise:

    Eldritch Blast is more like a short-lived curse than a weaponized burst of magic. The energy beam itself does not cause damage; it’s more like the laser sight on a gun that tells the curse which creature to target. The curse instantaneously causes its victims to generate an uncontrollable surge of magical energy, “shocking” themselves with force as if they had tried to cast a spell but it backfired horribly (see also: mishaps in teleportation and using a spell scroll too advanced for you).

    Eldritch Blast harms creatures but not objects for the same reason a virus can only harm living things; the damage comes from the creature’s own biological processes being turned against it. Or in the case of undead and constructs, the magic that animates them.

  2. Myth Jellies says:

    Can the creature targeting requirements of an Eldritch Blast or other spell thus be used to discover the existence of various camouflaged creatures such as mimics, cloakers, ropers, etc. Would creature targeting requirements also reveal that an illusory creature wasn’t real?

  3. Angus says:

    Why are the designers complicating something that is not that complicated? Why not just make Eldritch Blast hit everything and everyone? Because everybody and their mother understands this spell this way. I have used Eldritch Blast to hit objects previously, and nobody would ever imagine the designers said it can’t hit objects. Nonetheless, there is absolutely no innate problem in “mystical energy” hitting things in a phisical way. I don’t get why complicate something so simple as Eldritch Blast…

    • Just John says:

      It’s not “complicating” anything — it’s noting how the spell works relative to applicable targets. (It’s the same as, for example, how Magic Missile, across the editions, has always had creatures (not objects) as applicable targets — MM doesn’t harm objects in the slightest, only creatures, just as Spiritual Weapon, et al, don’t harm objects.) For a real-life comparison: a neutron beam (yes, that’s a thing) can cause horrendous, fatal damage to a living creature… but have absolutely no effect on the chair they’re sitting in, nor the wall behind them, in any way. Similar thing with EB — it targets/damages creatures (living and undead/construct alike), but has no effect on objects/structures. Simple.

      • Jiorno Joster says:

        constructs count as creature in rule, but their body is made of objects like wood or iron tho(except for flesh golem)

  4. Joanna Rowland-Stuart says:

    That’s why my Warlock (Raven Queen, Pact of the Tome) has Magic Stone as one of the Tome’s cantrips. That damages objects (living or otherwise) quite nicely.

    • D. Walker says:

      It would be a fine replacement cantrip, if only it had damage scaling as you reached higher levels, like basically every other damaging cantrip.

      It’s bizarre, inexplicable, and infuriating that it doesn’t – even moreso that they still haven’t fixed it by now. They bothered to take the time to nerf the Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide cantrips for some ineffable reasons that seem to have to do with avoiding extreme edge cases, yet they can’t fix a simple oversight that makes a spell needlessly ineffective at higher levels?

