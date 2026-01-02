Ed’s Harpers

@TheEdVerse Hi Ed, I had a question about Harpers if you don't mind. How do two Harpers reveal themselves to each other as agents or allies?
— Kato Katonian (@KatoKatonian) December 12, 2015
@KatoKatonian They have phrases, badges, runes, and gestures. And if they think they're being watched, they'll open their coin-purse "to…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 12, 2015
@KatoKatonian ..make change," pull out a harpstring they've stored in the purse, push it back in as if it's just string they didn't mean to
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 12, 2015
@KatoKatonian …get out, and see if the other suspected Harper reacts by tapping their own nose, to confirm that they're a Harper.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 12, 2015