Ed’s Harpers

@TheEdVerse Hi Ed, I had a question about Harpers if you don't mind. How do two Harpers reveal themselves to each other as agents or allies? — Kato Katonian (@KatoKatonian) December 12, 2015

@KatoKatonian They have phrases, badges, runes, and gestures. And if they think they're being watched, they'll open their coin-purse "to… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 12, 2015

@KatoKatonian ..make change," pull out a harpstring they've stored in the purse, push it back in as if it's just string they didn't mean to — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 12, 2015