A detrimental story item

@ChrisPerkinsDnD hey, what would be your reaction to an item that becomes detrimental to the story ? Deck of many things for exemple. — Luc Charette (@DnDPaladin) November 20, 2015

My philosophy: If I allow it in my game, I must live with the consequences. Roll with it. https://t.co/zIHI9dOcDd — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 20, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Vargas's stolen dragon orb would disagree. 😛 — Rodney Thompson (@AntarianRanger) November 20, 2015

What does an orb know anyway? https://t.co/5W3pmA91oO — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 20, 2015