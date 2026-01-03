A detrimental story item

@ChrisPerkinsDnD hey, what would be your reaction to an item that becomes detrimental to the story ? Deck of many things for exemple.
My philosophy: If I allow it in my game, I must live with the consequences. Roll with it. https://t.co/zIHI9dOcDd
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Vargas's stolen dragon orb would disagree. 😛
What does an orb know anyway? https://t.co/5W3pmA91oO
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Can't argue with that. We had good times, while they lasted.
