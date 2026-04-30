Check out Emirikol's 2e stats. 24th level! Who would win in a sorcerous duel, Elminster vs Emirikol? @TheEdVerse pic.twitter.com/udIUXSAjWi — Power Score (@Powerscorerpg) March 10, 2016

@Powerscorerpg …have much better things to do than duel. Duels are dangerous wastes of time, energy, and effort. #WizardsNotStupid — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2016