Check out Emirikol's 2e stats. 24th level! Who would win in a sorcerous duel, Elminster vs Emirikol? @TheEdVerse pic.twitter.com/udIUXSAjWi
— Power Score (@Powerscorerpg) March 10, 2016
@Powerscorerpg …have much better things to do than duel. Duels are dangerous wastes of time, energy, and effort. #WizardsNotStupid
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2016
@Powerscorerpg Depends entirely on where; if within reach of the Weave, Elminster, hands down. BUT both of them, being archmages . . .
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 10, 2016