Dungeons & Dragons Errata

@GunnerMcGrath @jaa0109 @mikemearls Will there be an official DnD errata page on the web site for stuff like this? We’re collecting data now and will then publish any necessary corrections. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 17, 2014

@jay_jaydraper @JeremyECrawfordDo you anticipate using the survey data for D&D errata’ing the core books or more for future creations? future creations – errata is the domain of correcting mistakes in text (we say X when intent is Y) — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 28, 2015

@BrailSaysAny ETA on when we can expect some errata? IIRC I’ve seen a couple mentions of ‘we will fix that’ in the tweets. Errata documents are definitely on the way, starting with the Player’s Handbook. They’ll start coming out before the spring. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 23, 2015

@Oskar581Hanna @BrailSaysAnything major gonna be changed that you can hint at for us to speculate on while waiting? 😛 yes drop some teaser errata ! The errata will be straightforward fixes. Don’t expect any significant redesigns. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 27, 2015

@Oskar581Hanna I decided to expand our analysis, so it’s going to take a bit longer. As soon as it’s ready, we’ll post it. @BrailSays — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 19, 2015

@pukunui81 Is Second Wind on the errata list, or are you happy with it as-is? Inquiring minds want to know. #dnd5e Errata is for text that is incomplete, confusing, or inaccurate. Second Wind doesn’t qualify. @mikemearls — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 28, 2015

@thedenofsin The hex spell in the #dnd5eMy DM stated the spell Hex has an errata update and no longer applies to spell attacks. True? Source? Player’s Handbook hasn’t been changed; it never imposed disadvantage on the attack rolls of spells. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 15, 2015

@BrailSaysBag of Tricks..no duration listed,nor limit to how many things total,just per day.Can amass army of critter? The bag of tricks is missing its duration: 10 minutes, 1 animal at a time. We’ll correct it. @mikemearls — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 10, 2015

@gregbilsland PHB pg. 106 – Warlock quick build – Ray of Sickness is not a Warlock spell. — Daniel C. Fischer (@Drago95) September 9, 2014

@gregbilsland @Drago95 Yeah, ray of sickness shouldn’t be there. Charm person is a good substitute. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 10, 2014

@calebrus44 I’m not ready to give the official answer, since this is part of my potential-errata analysis. @wotc_rodney @mikemearls — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2015