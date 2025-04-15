Update the Forgotten Realms after the Sundering

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I don't understand why you guys did the Sundering if you weren't going to update the Realms. Can you clarify that for me? — Montgomery Hedstrom (@monty_hedstrom) April 15, 2015

The Sundering allowed us to bring back things that the setting had lost over the years. We ARE updating the Realms. https://t.co/txKu7RzhQl — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 17, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I think the Sundering had laudible goal. Problem was its events/outcome remain obscure & unknown to fans. — Montgomery Hedstrom (@monty_hedstrom) April 20, 2015