A shield as an improvised weapon with the Dual Wielding feat: Does the feat’s +1 AC stack with the shield +2 AC that round?

@YetiMooseA shield as an improvised weapon with the Dual Wielding feat: Does the feat’s +1 AC stack with the shield +2 AC that round? Dual Wielder is meant to work (RAI) with a melee weapon or an equivalent, not something like a shield. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 15, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Um, you're the one who previously Tweeted that a shield can be used as an Improvised Weapon! How's that not a melee weapon? — Mark Cronan (@YetiMoose) April 15, 2015

@JeremyECrawford To clarify, around Feb 15 Q: "Must I doff a shield to use it as an improvised weapon? A: "Nope. It's shield-bash time!" — Mark Cronan (@YetiMoose) April 15, 2015