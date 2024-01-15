Does metamagic Quickened Spell allow a Sorcerer to cast two regular spells a round?

@bjrollet @mikemearlsDoes Quicken allow a sorc. to cast 2 reg. spells a round or is the second spell cantrip only, as on pg 202 PHB? A spell affected by Quickened Spell follows the normal rules for a bonus action spell (PH, pg. 202). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2014

@JeremyECrawford OK so does that mean it has to only be a cantrip or can it be a leveled spell for the quickened. — Harold Houck (@HHouckFamily) May 15, 2017

Quickened Spell turns a 1-action spell of any level into a bonus action. Want to cast another spell? See "Bonus Action" (PH, 202). #DnD https://t.co/o61DDyKYn3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 15, 2017