Could you go through a simple combat and illustrate how wildshape works?

@ArandmoorCould you go through a simple combat and illustrate how wildshape works? Specifically using forms with more hp than the druid. It's pretty simple: while in the beast form of wild shape, you use that beast's hp. When that form runs out of hp, you revert. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) September 10, 2014

@ArandmoorYou have 15hp, change into a form with 25hp, take 12 damage, then change back. How many HP do you have? 15. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) September 10, 2014

@ArandmoorWhat would have to happen for me to change back into druid form with less than max hp? At 20 it seems like this would be broken In the example you gave, if you have 15 hp, turn into a 25 hp beast, take 30 damage, you revert and have 10 hp. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) September 10, 2014