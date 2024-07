Disadvantage reach

@ReubenFontanaMany effects key off being “within 5 feet” such as disadvantage on ranged attacks. Does having longer reach extend that? nope – an effect will either specify a distance or say your reach — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 26, 2014

@mikemearls Seems strange that an archer can back away from someone with 10 ft reach and fire with no penalty, but not from something with 5 — Dan Dillon (@ReubenFontana) September 26, 2014

@ReubenFontanaThanks so much for the clarification, by the way. Loving 5e so far. The spear and trident are identical as written, intentional? yes – trident has never been too popular, so we didn't want to make it complex to differentiate it. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 26, 2014