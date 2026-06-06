@JeremyECrawford does "turn" refer to just the initiative a person acts on or the whole round? Mainly referring to sentinel feat. — pickled pisces (@pickled_pisces) April 3, 2016

A round is composed of turns. They aren't the same thing. See "The Order of Combat" (PH, 189). #DnD https://t.co/PwMjlTxxnS — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2016