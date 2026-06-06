@JeremyECrawford does "turn" refer to just the initiative a person acts on or the whole round? Mainly referring to sentinel feat.
— pickled pisces (@pickled_pisces) April 3, 2016
A round is composed of turns. They aren't the same thing. See "The Order of Combat" (PH, 189). #DnD https://t.co/PwMjlTxxnS
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2016
@savevsBack in my day turns were composed of rounds. And we had Thac0! feh. I remember those days well!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2016