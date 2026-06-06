Can a mount Disengage?

@ETallitnics @JeremyECrawfordThe mount is using their own movement therefore the OA is triggered vs. the mount. the worry is that you can tell a mount to Disengage for free, allowing you to avoid all OAs
— Grant Myers (@realgrantmyers) March 21, 2016
If a mount provokes an opportunity attack, the attacker can target the mount or the rider (PH, 198). #DnD https://t.co/oPO9mdV4QR
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 29, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @realgrantmyers @ETallitnics I think the question is: if the mount doesn't provoke due to disengage, can the rider be hit?
— James Endicott (@o76923) March 29, 2016
Nope. #DnD https://t.co/7WB8Nr9HeC
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 29, 2016
@JeremyECrawford the rider provokes Attack of Opportunity when the mount uses Disengage action?
— ɟןǝsɯıɥ‾oɹbo@ (@ogro_himself) March 27, 2016
No. #DnD https://t.co/VejwtXs8HA
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 29, 2016