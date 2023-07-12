Does the Way of the Long Death Monk subclass bypass the Instant Death rule?

@JeremyECrawford Does the Way of the Long Death Monk subclass feature "Mastery of Death", bypass the Instant Death rule?
I've been thinking about using this, and my DM and I greatly value your opinion on these matters, so I thought I'd ask before it even became an issue.
The monk's Mastery of Death feature bypasses the rule on massive damage, since the feature is triggered by you dropping to 0 hit points and makes no exceptions. #DnD https://t.co/ibeDdoAjnw
