does the Waterdhavian branch of the Phaulkon family still reside in their Villa, Phaulkonmere, in the South Ward? Most of them do. A few uncles and aunts and younger sons spend much of their time at the family's country estates (up the Amphail road) or in their own new mansions in Scornubel, Secomber, and Beregost.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 14, 2022