Does the ranger never being lost in favored terrain remove the need to make survival checks to navigate in Chult per ToA? @JeremyECrawford

Natural Explorer prevents you from losing your way if you know where you're going in favored terrain. It doesn't locate things for you. #DnD https://t.co/jjZ3YebO1f

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017