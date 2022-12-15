Does the ranger never being lost in favored terrain remove the need to make survival checks to navigate in Chult per ToA?@JeremyECrawford
Natural Explorer prevents you from losing your way if you know where you're going in favored terrain. It doesn't locate things for you. #DnD https://t.co/jjZ3YebO1f
Did this question come up for OotA? Seems like rangers having underdark as favored terrain becomes a lot less useful for those lowbie characters.