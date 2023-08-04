@JeremyECrawford

1) If a caster casts a spell, and the target successful pass his saving throw, does the caster immediately knows that the target makes his save successfully?

2) Does a spellcaster knows even without seeing when the effect of his concentration spell ends? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) January 28, 2019

A spellcaster doesn't automatically know whether a spell's target succeeded on a saving throw against the spell, but with most spells, the effects are perceivable on the target. #DnD https://t.co/B4HHWJTMQr — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 30, 2019

And does a spellcaster knows (even without seeing) when the effect of his concentration spell ends?

ie: If I cast the Invisibility spell on the Rogue that goes alone inside a palace to kill his victim. When he attacks I feel that the effect of spell ends? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) January 30, 2019

If you're concentrating on a spell, you know when that spell ends, whether you end your concentration willingly, your concentration is broken, or the spell ends in some other way. #DnD https://t.co/sQgmU1hlCQ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 30, 2019

Hi Jeremy, how about with Zone of Truth? With no obvious visual/sensory indicators, it sounds like the caster might not know if the spell took hold, meaning they can't tell if the targets are being truthful? And if they can't, does that make the spell kind of pointless? — Rades (@_Rades) January 30, 2019

Zone of truth: "You know whether each creature succeeds or fails on its saving throw" (PH, 289). #DnD #TheRulesTellNoLies https://t.co/t4kdVtQKf6 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 30, 2019

