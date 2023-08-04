@JeremyECrawford Does Mind Blank spell protect from all the effects of Feeblemind spell (damage + ability scores reduction) or just from its damage?
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) January 23, 2019
The mind blank spell is meant to protect you entirely from the feeblemind spell. #DnD https://t.co/LkKyp7zetP
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 1, 2019
In the same vein – if one has a divination effect, like Foresight, on them prior to having mind blank cast on them, would the effect end upon Mind Blank’s completion?
If I were dealing with that situation as a DM, I would rule that the Foresight spell itself remains in effect, since it hasn’t been dispelled…
…but also that the target of the spell – being immune to divination spells – would not receive any of the benefits of the spell because it that immunity (unless and until the Mind Blank effect ended first).
“The mind blank spell is meant to protect you entirely from the Feeblemind spell.”
Typical Crawford and his nonsensical rulings.
Absolutely nothing in the wording of the Mind Blank spells suggests it would protect against the non-damage portion of Feeblemind.
~~~ Until the spell ends, one willing creature you touch is immune to psychic damage, any effect that would sense its emotions or read its thoughts, divination spells, and the charmed condition. ~~~
Feeblemind deals psychic damage, which is negated by the immunity, but the altering of the target’s Intelligence and Charisma attributes is NOT an effect that would sense emotions or read thoughts, is NOT a divination spell, and is NOT the charmed condition.
As Crawford himself loves to say, “If a spell does something, it says so in the spell’s description”. Absolutely nothing about the description of Mind Blank suggests it at all protects against Feeblemind.
If Mind Blank is, in fact, actually intended to offer that protection against Feeblemind, then the spell is fundamentally broken and need to be rewritten.