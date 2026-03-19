Does target need to be in range using Heat Metal spell?

One thought on “Does target need to be in range using Heat Metal spell?

  1. Derek says:

    not sure if this is where I should ask this but… does a heat metal spell cast on a sword or gun being held by someone under the effects of a sanctuary spell casue the sanctuary to trigger?

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