@JeremyECrawford Re: Heat Metal. Does target need to be in range (after initial casting) to use bonus action to do additional damage?
— Steve Scholz (@dmwants2know) January 28, 2016
Once a spell is cast, its effects aren't limited by its range, unless its description says otherwise (PH, 203). #DnD https://t.co/fwQbXi1ptA
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2016
One thought on “Does target need to be in range using Heat Metal spell?”
not sure if this is where I should ask this but… does a heat metal spell cast on a sword or gun being held by someone under the effects of a sanctuary spell casue the sanctuary to trigger?