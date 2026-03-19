@JeremyECrawford What about special racial abilities like the gnome? Does the gnome need materials for minor illusion? — Matt Petruzzelli (@mpetruzz) February 2, 2016

If a racial trait grants a spell, the trait tells you if you can ignore any of the spell's components. #DnD https://t.co/tQ6tRJJIGA — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2016