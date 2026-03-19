@JeremyECrawford What about special racial abilities like the gnome? Does the gnome need materials for minor illusion?
— Matt Petruzzelli (@mpetruzz) February 2, 2016
If a racial trait grants a spell, the trait tells you if you can ignore any of the spell's components. #DnD https://t.co/tQ6tRJJIGA
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2016
@QueerSeer So drow from the Players Handbook require M component for racial abilities (ie. Darkness), but Monster Manual drow do not? That's correct—a result of monster versions of some things being simplified. A DM has much to manage!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2016