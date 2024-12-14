Does Spell Sniper feat grant 10 ft range to touch spells?

@JeremyECrawford If a spellcaster takes the Spell Sniper feat, does the range increase apply to touch spells, granting them a 10 foot range? — Reece Elmore (@Vaaldin) December 8, 2015

The Spell Sniper feat doesn't lengthen your limbs. #DnD https://t.co/0mIgdeYQgO — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2015

@CMSLOPOrion @Vaaldin think he was thinking that they became ranged attacks i.e. ranged touch attacks from 3e They don't. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2015

@JeremyECrawford @Vaaldin on that note though, why are touch attacks affected by armor in 5e? — Chris Martin (@CMSLOPOrion) December 8, 2015

Stoppable by armor? That's an attack. Not stoppable by armor? That usually requires a saving throw. #DnD https://t.co/sSqIFc4v9n — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 9, 2015

@exentrik137 @VaaldinDoes it extend things like green flame blade to reach weapons, though? It does. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 9, 2015



